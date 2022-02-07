It didn’t take long for the future to be resolved for Niklas Süle, a central defender for Mannschaft and Bayern Munich who had recently announced that he would leave the Bavarian capital as a free agent in the summer. The team that finally managed to get hold of one of the bargains on the market is, precisely, Borussia Dortmund, eternal rival of the Munich team that made the signing of Süle official on Monday afternoon. The defender signs until 2026 and, according to Sport1, will earn around 10 kilos per season.

“We are delighted to have been able to sign German international Niklas Süle free of charge and link him to our club for four years,” BVB sporting director Michael Zorc was quoted as saying in the official statement. Sebastian Kehl, who will succeed Zorc in the summer, added: “Niklas told us in the talks we had how much he wants to be part of Borussia Dortmund. He has a lot of experience, a calm build and the physicality to take the next step. with us from the summer”.

FC Barcelona also sounded like a possible destination, but Süle preferred to stay in the Bundesliga to lead the defense of the future at Signal Iduna Park. Meanwhile, for the Allianz Arena club it represents a new economic setback. Last summer he lost David Alaba as a free agent to Real Madrid and, now, he sees how his direct rival for the title is reinforced with one of the pillars of his defense, also at zero cost. Bayern’s sports management has been warned, especially considering that Robert Lewandowski’s contract expires in 2023 and has not yet been renewed.