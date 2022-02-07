From now Komi Can’t Communicate is available for viewing on Netflix also with the Italian dubbing. The Italian version of the series taken from the manga of Tomohito Odaavailable under the label J-POP in our country, it was made by the studio CD CINEDUBBING and sees to the management Fabrizio Mazzotta.

As a dubbing assistant we find Stefano Porfiriwhile Alessandro Muraca he dealt with the Italian dialogues e Paolo Castallani is the mix engineer. Below, the voices of the main characters.

Shuko Komi – Veronica Puccio

Hitohito Tadano – Andrea Di Maggio

Himiko Agari – Giulia Tarquini

Najimi Osana – Martina Felli

Ren Yamai – Vittoria Bartolomei

Makeru Yamai – Agnese Marteddu

Akako Ogashima – Joy Saltarelli

Narrator – Laura Cosenza

The series, which currently has a single season, consists of 12 episodes. The second season has already been confirmed and will debut in Japan next April 2022. We do not yet know when it will be available in Italy on Netflix, but probably, as in the case of the first season, it will arrive the same month.

Source: Netflix