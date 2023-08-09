Seven years have passed since the release of “suicide squad” of david yesterday, but the much-panned movie remains a recurring topic of conversation among movie fans, especially since the director has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the film’s final cut. However, there is still hope for fans of the property of DCgiven that Yesterday has revealed that the studio’s co-CEO, James Gunn, has promised the director that his original cut of the film will get its moment in the limelight.

Having previously spoken about the theatrically released cut of the film, saying it was “shredded” by the cuts, Ayer has remained steadfast in his stance that his original vision for the 2016 film is far superior to what he ultimately achieved. was presented to the public.

Speaking on Twitter, the director shared his experiences after the film’s initial release and addressed the possibility of a recut, saying:

“What is your advice on how to handle this situation gracefully? There is a genuine curiosity and interest from many people. And I am aware that there is another group of people who have fun making fun of the film. In response to a fan, he added: “Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn to discussing the 2016 film in a negative way. Have you ever had an experience in life that didn’t end the way you wanted, that dragged you down, that made you rethink everything? I have had it.”

Yesterday he continued:

“All I know is that my unseen movie fares much better than the studio release. The interest in my montage being shown seems real and organic. And Gunn told me that he would have his moment to be shared.

While it’s unclear when this moment will be, the director acknowledged that Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran have a lot of work to do to establish a new film franchise. Yesterday said:

“He absolutely deserves to launch his DC universe without any more drama over old projects.” The calls toyesterday cut” intensified after “Zack Snyder’s Justice League“, a recut of the panned 2017 film that sought to present the director’s initial vision for the project, was finally released thanks to an online campaign by fans. Much of what was cut from the film Yesterday involves Jared Leto’s Joker, who had a brief appearance in the alternate version of “Justice LeagueSnyder’s. Yesterday he described the deleted scenes as “terrifying,” while praising Leto’s performance as “unbelievable.”

The actor himself had also previously asked for a “yesterday cut” of “suicide squad“; Addressing the possibility in 2021, Leto said:

“Of course! Why not? Why wouldn’t they? I mean, what’s streaming for, right?

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: Let Gunn do his thing, they just make people think that clunkers like Flash They are part of this new era and everyone is already disappointed. What was already was.