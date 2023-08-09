Former president will have to pay BRL 20,000 for video associating Lula with the “gay kit” and other offenses published on the channel

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) fined the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in BRL 20,000 for broadcasting irregular electoral propaganda on the internet against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) involving the channel and website “Flix Squid”created during the 2022 electoral dispute.

The representation presented by the Brasil da Esperança coalition was judged this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) by the Electoral Court. All ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Floriano Marques, who defended the full merits of the action. However, ministers Raúl Araújo and Kassio Nunes Marques defended the application of a smaller fine, in the amount of R$ 10,000.

Marques, highlighted that the fine is applicable due to the dissemination of false news related to the so-called “gay kit”. According to him, the fact is aggravated by being denied on occasions prior to publication already judged by the Electoral Court.

The rapporteur also states that, despite the removal of the content by determination of the TSE, it is possible to identify through prints attached in the process that the video reached 90,906 views since the premiere, on September 17, 2022, until October 6.

“Lulaflix”

O Lulaflix was created on August 30, 2022 and is registered in the CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities) of Jair Messias Bolsonaro’s campaign. Despite this, the address was not among Bolsonaro’s official websites registered with the TSE.

The page was subtitled “Know the truth about the ex-convict”. Among the website’s contents, publications that make references to corruption scandals and false controversies involving the PT candidate, such as the texts “300 million reais was what the PT stole between 2002 and 2014, just for campaigns” It is “Lula’s name appears again linked to the PCC (First Command of the Capital)”.

On September 1, 2022, the TSE had already determined that Bolsonaro should delete 3 publications on his Twitter profile that associated Lula and the PT with the PCC criminal faction.

In October 2022, the ministers decided that those responsible for the YouTube channel Lulaflix should make adjustments considering the identification of electoral propaganda. The TSE also determined the removal of a video from the channel, which was analyzed this Tuesday, subject to a fine of R$ 10,000 per day.