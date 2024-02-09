History has taught us that if a project comes postponedespecially after receiving harsh criticism from gamers (who are given too much weight) based only on a trailer, we know that it will absolutely not have an easy life, even if it is a well-made product. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which we are talking about in the review, is absolutely not an exception, however it cannot be defined as a masterpiece or a game with few defects. Nonetheless, it may have received more hate than it deserved and today we will understand what went wrong and what exceeded the public's (low) expectations.

We were four “friends” in Metropolis…

Earth has been invaded by Brainiac, one of the Superman and the Justice League's most feared enemies. Without waiting too long, he begins to brainwash all the inhabitants, but above all the most positive (and powerful) superheroes of our World. His goal? Create a new Colu. Much of the Justice League is under her control, and you can only imagine what could happen self Superman used his powers to do harm.

But in extreme evils, extreme remedies, and so Amanda Waller, director of the government organization ARGUS, decides to form Task Force (or Suicide Squad), troubling four of Batman and Superman's craziest enemies. The cheerful little group is made up of Harley Quinnincreasingly crazy and eager to assert its independence (again?!), the shady Deadshotwhich always oscillates between good and evil without ever taking a real position, the inappropriate Captain Boomerang and the brutal but naive King Shark.

The main story takes its time and develops over the course of ten and a half hours, with a couple of twists that are perhaps a little phoney but welcome. THE personages they are written in a manner basic but donating some depth pills in some moments, but from a product dedicated to the Suicide Squad we expect something very light-hearted and rude. This title seems to have no claim to seriousness, but there will be no shortage of distressing momentsand considering that we are in the middle of an alien invasion and our heroes have been possessed by a crazy bad guy, having a little wink and abandoning the jokes is completely legitimate.

Special mention to the Italian localization, which manages to convey the crazy dialogues of the protagonists, also using very familiar references to our trash culture (I'm referring to the boss fight against the cannon and Flash). The characters are dubbed by very talented and memorable voices, such as that of Gianni Gaude, Chiara Francese, Moses Singh, Cinzia Massironi and Maurizio Merluzzo.

Let's not forget to listen to the original voices too, also because this is thelast performance of the late Kevin Conroy in the role of Batmanwhich inexplicably was not dubbed by Marco Balzarotti in Italian but by the still talented Alessandro Conte.

Somewhat confusing gameplay

It's clear that the story has all it takes to give us a game that is at least entertaining, especially because we have the opportunity to play as criminal madmen forced to improvise as heroes. Yet right from the tutorial we notice that there is something wrong.

As in Gotham Knightswe have the opportunity to impersonate one of the four members of the Suicide Squad and we can change them during the mission. Their characteristics are quite similar to each other, but the movement controls, regarding Deadshot, King Shark and Boomerang, can be not very intuitive at first. Vice versa, Harley Quinn will make us dream with her grappling hook “borrowed” from Uncle Batman, although he will occasionally go in cooldown breaking the rhythm a bit. Then again, this isn't Marvel, and we're not Spider-Man, so we won't be able to swing through the streets of Metropolis as smoothly as he does.

The real sore point, however, is the missions themselves. Each assignment seems to be the same as the previous one and the next one, and everything tends to always end in carnage. The boss fights will not ask you to concentrate and study a real strategy, but they will lead you to shoot and shoot continuously. We have to kill the members of the Justice League, and theoretically it should be a thrilling mission, but the repetitiveness of the tasks and the lack of variety in the battles will dampen the enthusiasm a lot. At most we will be asked to recover a particular weapon or device, carrying out secondary tasks that are rather tedious and terribly similar to the tasks of the main mission.

The battles against the Terminauts are quite confusing and you will often find yourself shooting at a bunch of alien bodies, without really concentrating on the target. Not even the secondaries offered by the Riddler they will break this eternal loop, indeed they could make everything even more boring. Imagine multiplying this routine 100 times and you have a good chunk of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay.

The game wants to give us the illusion of being able to think more strategically, suggesting the most suitable “hero” for each mission. On the map screen, a character will be marked corresponding to the selected assignment, but in reality this is a false indication why, exactly because of the many shared skills from the characters, you can use Deadshot as much as Harley Quinn.

We're not going anywhere

At the end of each mission, you will receive a loot box with your reward, which can be a mod or a weapon given to you by your buddy Penguin. The latter has the task of taking care of your arsenal, building apparently complex and increasingly powerful tools. No, the word “apparently” is not used randomly, because even in this case the difference will be minimal.

A rifle upgraded by Penguin or modified by Poison Ivy will be no different from a default oneexcept for some small characteristics mostly linked to the elements such as ice, fire, poison etc.

Evolving a weapon will not help you carry out a mission more quickly or take down a boss more easily, also because the changes are very few and it's just a way to try to better punctuate your outing in Metropolis.

The city is an open world is rich in detail and of easter eggs but what does he have very little concrete to offer. Precisely because of the gameplay based only on combat without bite, the colorful and sunny Metropolis becomes just a nice container full of bullet casings and nothing else.

For what concern multiplayer the situation improves slightly: the bland dynamics of the game become more interesting if there is direct interaction with real players and not with an AI. With your friends you can certainly have fun freeing the world from slimy aliens born from who knows what creature.

The story and cutscenes manage to be truly engaging, if you manage to overcome the obstacle made up of boring secondary games and uninspiring missions. We can move forward driven only by the desire to find out if we will be able to save our heroes or really kill the Justice League.