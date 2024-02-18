It seems like a joke, but we are very little time away from exactly one year of the most beloved video game in 2023 by Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomand in that period it cannot be denied that certain users have already abandoned the lands of Hyrule to move on to other games. However, another part of the fan base is still hooked on discovering all the secrets, and just recently a new way to become a millionaire was shared in this release.

This is a kind of exploit, in which the user can get many rupees by starting their adventure. Here we tell you how to apply the glitch in question:

First of all, this can only be activated by starting a new save file and going through the tutorial island without grabbing some kind of material.

– Pass the islands tutorial without collecting materials.

– Get the Hylian Shield or another one with a lot of resistance.

– Talk to a merchant and tell him that you will sell items.

– Select the only item available, in this case the shield, and observe how payments are made without losing the item.

– So the user can repeat as many times as they want.

Here you can see it in action:

Remember that The Legend of Zelda Is available in nintendo switch. Furthermore, if you want to do this trick, it is recommended not to update the game, otherwise the error may be patched and there will no longer be a way to access it; unless it is deleted from the console and reinstalled.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor's note: It would be nice to activate this error, but with the file I have at the moment it will no longer be possible, so I think I will try it if at some point I am willing to play the game from scratch. Still, this is helpful for new users of the delivery.