Suicide Squad Isekai is one of the most anticipated anime of summer 2024. The anime will get ten chapters in its first season, three of which were released in consecutive format, giving almost an hour of broadcast. DC’s villains look unique despite having endless introductions at this time.

Suicide Squad Isekai It is an anime by Wit Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan). The film is directed by Eri Osada, while Tappei Nagatsuki and Eji Umehara are in charge of the scripts.

As for the musical themes, Tomoyasu Hotei will be in charge of interpreting the opening titled “Another World,” while Mori Calliope performs “Go-Getters” for the ending.

Suicide Squad Isekai stars Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. Character designs were done by Naoto Hosoda, while the art director is Masakazu Miyate. If you want to know more details about the production, visit the official website. here.

When is Suicide Squad Isekai Chapter 4 released?

On June 27, 2024, it was released Suicide Squad Isekai, three episodes have arrived on the designated platforms.

The fourth chapter will be released on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The final episode of the season is scheduled for August 15—in other words, before the rest of the summer anime ends.

The first chapter was titled “A new world” and focused on Harley Quinn, who after going on a rampage in Gotham with her beloved henchman, is captured and sent straight to Belle Reve prison. After a few days she is recruited by ARGUS and forced to collaborate with the other villains.

— DC JP (@dc_jp) July 3, 2024

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark meet and seem a little grumpy, they accept the mission, cause a ruckus in the new world that they identify as an isekai, manage to defeat some orcs but after that they are captured by the heroes of the kingdom.

The queen of the place refuses to use their help even though she needs to end a strange threat. The villains meet an ARGUS agent and must rely on him to keep the bombs from exploding, but they begin to suspect things about their mission.

In chapter three, the villains are freed and forced to serve the queen; they must end the threat, even though the kingdom’s hero now feels threatened by their power. The ARGUS agent is taken hostage so that the villains will help the kingdom.

Suicide Squad springs into action and realizes that their skills and powers are better in this realm of magic, so they can do more than before. Deadshot meets an old “friend” from Belle Reve and Harley Quinn also encounters a part of her past. Now the villains know that there is a previous expedition of villains in the kingdom and they want to put an end to it.

In episode number four of Suicide Squad Isekai The mystery should be shed light on and perhaps the princess of the kingdom also has something interesting to tell us.

Below is the screening of the rest of the episodes:

June 27 – Episodes 1 to 3.

July 4th – Episode 4.

July 11 – Episode 5.

July 18 – Episode 6.

July 25 – Episode 7.

August 1 – Episode 8.

August 8 – Episode 9.

August 15 – Episode 10.

What time does Suicide Squad Isekai episode 4 come out?

HBO MAX premieres are usually at midnight, So the first episodes are available from the early hours of the morning in any country, however, the distribution time of the following chapters is yet to be confirmed.

Please note that the release on the platform is preliminary, as the first chapter of Suicide Squad Isekai will not arrive in Japan until July 6, 2024. Follow us to find out the details of the distribution.

Mexico: 3:30 am

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

Chile: 6:30 am

Argentina: 6:30 am

Where can I watch Suicide Squad Isekai?

The official distribution platform in Latin America is HBO’s MAX, here You can watch the episodes every Thursday. You can also watch the anime through Prime Video with an extra channel subscription, check it out here.

Source: Warner Bros. Japan

In Japan, the television networks in charge of distribution are Tokyo MX and BS11. The general license belongs to Warner Bros. Television.

What is Suicide Squad Isekai about?

The official description of the series is as follows:

“Amanda Waller, director of ARGUS, has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super Villains are sent to an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this universe through a gateway. It’s a place of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies – an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go on a rampage after arriving at ISEKAI, but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.

After negotiations with Queen Aldora, Their liberation depends on the conquest of their enemies, the hostile imperial army. The squad members have no choice but to rush headlong into the battlefront. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive the ISEKAI? Get ready for the thrilling saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on an astonishing adventure! Let’s party on!”

DC isekai-style villains have an interesting freshness, what do you think? Another isekai that is being released this summer is The Ossan Newbie Adventure, Trained to Death and the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.