Pessimism and capitalism

For years now, the majority of Europeans have declared themselves pessimistic about the future. The same can be said of the Americans: suffice as an example of the fact that they have once again made Donald Trump, a hair-growth salesman, president. We know of this general pessimism. Sometimes we attribute it to climate change. Sometimes we attribute consequences such as the rise of the extreme right. In any case, we usually consider pessimism as a simple factor within a very complex political and economic equation.

This is what Mario Draghi does in his extensive report on European competitiveness. He says that we need to innovate so as not to continue falling behind the United States and China, that we must spend more on weapons and greatly increase public investment. And he also says that we must put an end to nationalism and pessimism. Pessimism, we said, as a simple social factor.