Supporting nurses to better plan and organize their professional life, without forgetting their private life, with a personalized, digital and Smart solution. This is the ‘Nurses Club’ solution developed by Consulcesi. From the lack of staff to the lack of organization and exhausting shifts, from the burden of responsibility to salaries still below the EU average to the resulting psycho-physical stress – we read in a note – there are still many unresolved issues that nursing professions must face today, in a national context that, on the one hand, sees a gap of over 60 thousand units (Crea Sanità Report) and, on the other, certifies that nursing is the health category most exposed to risks at work (Inail Report 2023). With the investments of the Pnrr, that process of centralization of the territory and proximity assistance that has been requested for years has finally been implemented. The nurse will have to play a fundamental role in managing the patient’s care process, both in community homes and outside, increasingly integrating into multidisciplinary teams. This is a tangible opportunity to transform the nursing profession, investing in specialization and new skills.

“Responsibility, connection and management are the key words of change, but also the guidelines that led Consulcesi to launch Club Infermieri – explains Simona Gori, head of Consulcesi Club – a concrete, practical and smart solution, also in price, which places at the center a professional category that represents the backbone of our National Health Service”. It is “a digital platform, simple and functional, created with the specific aim of supporting nurses to better plan and organize, and with greater serenity, their professional life, without forgetting their private life”.

How? “Through a set of services designed for them,” adds Gori, “From the possibility of constantly and easily and quickly informing and updating oneself thanks to innovative content – ​​such as guides, podcasts, videos, infographics and e-books – that can be consulted and downloaded at any time, to practical and functional resources – tools, calculators and facsimile forms – to quickly and easily address and resolve any concrete, professional and personal need.”

And to feel safer at work, Club Infermieri offers the Legal Protection Policy with the best assistance and defense, both out-of-court and judicial, with the guarantee of reimbursement of legal, expert and trial expenses. A 360-degree, safe and convenient protection, with an unlimited annual maximum, no advance or deductible and coverage from the date of the accident. To offer support for the enhancement of the nursing profession, there is ‘List of healthcare professionals’, the service that allows you to publish your professional profile to increase your visibility online, share skills and experience with colleagues and in an interdisciplinary perspective. A tool through which you can intercept new professional opportunities.

Club Infermieri – the note concludes – does not neglect work-life balance, exploring aspects more specifically linked to the private sphere with the aim of offering economically advantageous solutions. Thanks to exclusive agreements, nurses have access to over 12 thousand discount codes and coupons for convenient online purchases in more than 700 stores of the most varied brands: fashion, electronics and IT, flights, hotels and travel, food and wine, pharmacy and much more. In addition, ad hoc agreements and advantages for electricity and gas for the home and office and for car and commercial vehicle rental. A universe of promotions to concretely support the life of a professional category that is fundamental for the entire health system.