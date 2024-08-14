Suicide Squad Isekai is in the final stretch, episode 10 will end the broadcast of the first season, the DC title proposes an excellent fan service, and in fact, focuses on the favorite: Harley Quinn. joker appears at every opportunity as a reminder of the girl. The series was one of the most anticipated anime of summer 2024 and will now end, however, it does not seem that the problems of the kingdom or the villains will be resolved, in view of what happened in episode 9.

Suicide Squad Isekai will have ten chapters in its first season, three were released in consecutive format, which gave almost an hour of initial broadcast, now that There is only one chapter left, and given the circumstances of the story, we are beginning to suspect a second season.

DC villains are desperate to get out of the magical, hierarchical world —isekai— and little by little they realize that there are several secrets that they must discover in order to achieve this, although they cannot rely on ARGUS to support them, they can have more hope if Flag helps them. Now a political mess begins in the kingdom and they must take advantage of it, but it will not be as easy as it seemed.

The objective of Suicide Squad Isekai is to create links with the kingdom so that ARGUS can explore it and occupy its resources. However, everything becomes more difficult now that we know that the queen has been possessed and will not let that happen.

Suicide Squad Isekai presents us with Harley Quinn in a “new format” that alludes to the “Japanese” and that has the audience very happy, who also enjoys the Joker in action —in the girl’s memories—. The interesting thing is that It seems like we might have “two Harley Quinns,” let’s hope for more story development.

The latest episodes have better revealed the “madness” of each of the villains. Chapter 9 was full of battles and put on the table a possibility of victory for the squad. Below are more details, if you want to know what the previous chapter was about, check it out here Suicide Squad Isekai: when does chapter 9 come out, at what time, how and where to watch it.

Suicide Squad Isekai It is an anime by Wit Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan). The director of the installment is Eri Osada, while Tappei Nagatsuki and Eji Umehara are in charge of the scripts. The character designs were done by Naoto Hosoda (Mirai Nikki), while The art director is Masakazu Miyate (Demon Slayer, Mushoku Tensei)If you want to know more details about the production, visit the official website here.

The opening and ending theme songs—which feature introduction sequences in dynamic bubblegum colors—are performed by Tomoyasu Hotei, who performs the opening titled “Another World,” while Mori Calliope presents “Go-Getters” for the ending.

The members of Suicide Squad Isekai They are Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark, and this time they are joined by Flag, an ARGUS agent.

When is Suicide Squad Isekai Chapter 10 released?

The tenth and final chapter will be released on Thursday, August 15, 2024. On June 27, 2024, it was released Suicide Squad Isekai, Three episodes have arrived on the designated platforms and, it should be noted, as a first for the West, in Japan it would be released well into the summer.

In the last episode of Suicide Squad Isekai we saw the princess awakens, after discovering that her mother disappeared a long time ago, the girl becomes aware of everything and seems willing to defend her kingdom, for a moment she loses her mind and takes Harley Quinn’s bat and even copies her makeup, Right after this a war begins.

The team splits up and Clayface is nearly killed by a katana, with Flag trying to watch his back.at the last moment they realize that Enchantress is being held captive in a dragon skeleton and it seems they are about to discover something that could lead them to victory.

Meanwhile, Harley Quinn and Deadshot face the ultimate villain and Enchantress, When it seems that all is lost, Arty, Quinn’s dragon, comes to rescue her. alongside the princess’s soldier who lends a gun to the villain Deadshot.

At the last moment, Harley corners Enchantress and is about to discover the truth about how and why she is helping the queen of the dead.

Below is the screening of the episodes:

June 27 – Episodes 1 to 3.

July 4th – Episode 4.

July 11 – Episode 5.

July 18 – Episode 6.

July 25 – Episode 7.

August 1 – Episode 8.

August 8 – Episode 9.

August 15 – Episode 10.

What time does Suicide Squad Isekai episode 10 come out?

Below are the different departure times for different places in Latin America:

Mexico: 3:30 am

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

Chile: 6:30 am

Argentina: 6:30 am

Are you ready to see Harley Quinn fight alongside Artie, her little dragon, again? Did you find your schedule? If you are interested in dragons, you can read the following article: New Year of the Dragon: Celebrate 2024 with these dragon anime and then match with Artie.

Where can I watch Suicide Squad Isekai?

In Japan, the television networks in charge of distributing anime are Tokyo MX, ABEMA, Special 3 and BS11. The overall license belongs to Warner Bros. Television, which has been in charge of promoting it since 2023.

Source: Warner Bros. Japan

The official distribution platform in Latin America is HBO’s MAX, here You can watch the episodes every Thursday. You can also watch the anime via Prime Video with an extra channel subscription, check it out here.

We recommend: 4 movies to watch now that Look Back is about to be released.

What is Suicide Squad Isekai about?

The official description of the series is as follows:

“Amanda Waller, director of ARGUS, has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super Villains are sent to an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this universe through a gateway. It’s a place of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies – an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go on a rampage after arriving at ISEKAI, but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, Their liberation depends on the conquest of their enemies, the hostile imperial army. The squad members have no choice but to rush headlong into the battlefront. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive the ISEKAI? Get ready for the thrilling saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on an astonishing adventure! Let’s party on!”

This delivery: Suicide Squad Isekai, It’s special because DC villains transmute in style but maintain their terrible personality. What do you think? Is it just another fan service? It’s hard to talk about it when the same genre is being overexploited and it’s not a particularity of DC’s release.

Other isekai that are being released this summer are The Ossan Newbie Adventure, Trained to Death and the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.