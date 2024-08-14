by VALERIO BARRETTA

The growth of Mercedes

After two and a half years of purgatory, the Mercedes seems to have finally found the right path to aim for the top. The three victories in the last four races tell of a team that has grown in performance and motivation, but above all of a car that has put old and apparently banal problems behind it (James Allison asked himself “How could we have been so stupid?“) and which provides feedback in line with that of the simulator, net of the hitch at Spa, as Toto Wolff underlined.

Wolff’s words

The Austrian himself spoke about the leap in quality made by the entire team: “The difference compared to the beginning of the season is that we have a car that can score important points every week. We also have two top-level drivers who are capable of doing so. There is still work to do to be in the fight for the win every weekend.“, these are the words of the team principal. “We have made good steps forward and we have a car that can be capable of performing close to the top, but it is difficult to say what can happen in the last 10 races: the top four are close, we will give our all to fight for more victories and we will aim to finish in the top three in both championships“.

The improvements of the W15 during the season had a double beneficial effect on the team. On the one hand, in fact, the performance of the car increased, on the other it confirmed that the path taken was the right one: “It was a relief but also a motivation. We knew what performance we had to bring to the track and the factory worked hard“.

The results were visible starting from the new front wing in Monte-Carlo, the first turning point of the season which was followed by the pole in Montreal: “It was not a surprise for us, we had started to see a lot of positive sessions. There has been a turnaround. The three wins in the last four races prove it. This is the result of hard work and dedication from everyone in Brackley and Brixworth“.