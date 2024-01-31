As you probably already know, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It had an early release a few days ago, which was a disaster. An unexpected bug led the developers to close the servers, and since this is a game that requires an internet connection at all times, hundreds of players did not have the opportunity to enjoy this title. Thus, Rocksteady has compensated all of these people with additional money to purchase skins.

To access Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 72 hours before its official launch on February 2, you had to have purchased the $100 Deluxe Edition. However, during the first hours, a large part of the players did not have the opportunity to enjoy this installment, due to a bug that took you to the end of the adventure immediately. To apologize, The developers have awarded two thousand LuthorCoins, equivalent to $20, to all Deluxe Edition owners.

What is this currency for? While Rocksteady has mentioned that the season pass will be free, the skins come at a price. With two thousand LuthorCoins you can buy two normal suits, since Rare and Ultra Rare outfits have a higher price. Likewise, it is important to mention that all those who purchased the Deluxe Edition will receive this compensation, not just those affected by the closure of servers.

So far, those who have played Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League They have expressed a feeling of disappointment in the history of the game. Out of that, At the moment there are no reviews or professional opinions that give us a clear idea about this experience. Let us remember that no media was able to obtain a review code to provide any opinion before the release of this title.

In this way, we only have to wait until the official launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League February 2, 2024, to have a clear idea about this experience. On related topics, they leak the ending of this game. Likewise, you can learn more about the server fiasco here.

Editor's Note:

From what I've seen, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It's not a bad game in terms of its mechanics. However, it's everything that has to do with the gaming-as-a-service element that ruins the experience for more than one. Likewise, all the negative reactions to the story come from the same people who complained about Joel's death in The Last of Us Part II.

Via: IGN