Just for fun, close your eyes during this video. Don't you get flashbacks to your driving lessons? “And then we turn left, then we arrive at the roundabout and we turn right again,” is what the police Audi A6 says calmly during a chase. As if it is the most normal thing in the world to drive along the wrong side of the road at high speed.

In the video below you see a chase with a rented Mercedes. The voice comes from the officer in the passenger seat who doesn't seem to care. With this kind of maneuvers we would hear a little more tension in the voice, but in this case it sounds as if the commentary was recorded afterwards from a safe studio.

Towards the end of the video, the suspect in the Mercedes starts taking big risks, causing the police to call off the chase. The same day, the police knock on the driver's door with a door ram. Obviously the suspect doesn't know what the police are talking about. He receives two fines for driving with an invalid driver's license and another for deliberately dangerous driving.