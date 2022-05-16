With the abrupt taste of summer these days, “feeling tired is quite normal because our body has to adapt to the heat, the brighter light of the day, the consequent lengthening of activities and the reduction of rest. There is also a loss of sleep. liquids that can lower blood pressure. All this can overlap in people facing post Covid, which has fatigue among the most evident symptoms, becoming heavier and accentuated “. Giorgio Sesti, president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi), explains this to Adnkronos Salute, offering some suggestions.

“The problem – he underlines – is linked to the fact that the change was sudden: we pass directly, without the possibility of a gradual adjustment, from low temperatures to an increase of 8-10 degrees, with a sunny sky and therefore with a perception of heat. that the body feels more than the clouded spring sky “.

The help that can be given to the body, to favor adaptation, starts with the recovery of liquids and mineral salts. “As we have all learned by now, it is necessary to drink a lot of liquids – recommends Sesti – On the other hand, supplements are not always necessary. However, drinks with saline solutions that help to maintain a better balance, to retain liquids and not to drop too much pressure “. It is also important to “eat a lot of vegetables and fruit and everything that contains salts and water”, as well as “sleep a sufficient number of hours”.