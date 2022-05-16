A group of high school students received an extra difficult final exam in geography last Thursday. The school accidentally handed out an insert with pre-university education questions. As a result, 14,600 pre-university education exams in geography have to be adjusted as quickly as possible.

“At one school, the erratum of the pre-university education exam geography was accidentally handed out to 23 high school students on Thursday. While that should have been the erratum for the HAVO exam,” confirms a spokesperson for the Board for Tests and Exams (CvTE). An erratum is a paper on which errors in the original exam are corrected. According to the CvTE, the paper contained four questions.

The school reported the error to the CvTE and the Education Inspectorate. The Education Inspectorate reports that the 23 HAVO exams are simply checked. When the students know their grade, they are given the choice: leave that grade or have the grade destroyed and use an extra resit. See also Nico Serrano: "We are going to continue for more challenges"

New questions for pre-university education

The error has another consequence. “Because the wrong forms were handed out, the secrecy of the VWO final exam has been violated, four questions from that exam have now been made public,” said the spokesperson for the CvTE. The chance that these will be distributed on a large scale is small, but the pre-university exam must now be adjusted.

This means that four new questions have to be inserted in all 14,600 pre-university geography exams that are already ready in secondary schools. The final exam is scheduled for Monday 23 May. “We are working hard on that right now.”

It is not yet known to the CvTE how the mistake at the school was made. Probably the wrong envelope was simply opened. The Inspectorate does not want to say which school it concerns.

