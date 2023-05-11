Sudan | The fighting continues for the fourth week, more than 750 have been killed

Fighting and explosions were reported on Wednesday at least in Khartoum, Omdurman and Obeid.

in Sudan fighting continued on Wednesday, for example in the capital Khartoum, and more and more people have embarked on a dangerous journey to reach safety outside the country’s borders.

“We were woken up by explosions and heavy artillery fire,” said a resident of Khartoum’s neighboring town of Omdurman.

Other eyewitnesses, meanwhile, have told of new air attacks over the capital and the counterfire of anti-aircraft guns. Residents of several neighborhoods in the Khartoum metropolitan area reported hearing two huge explosions during the night.

Fighting and explosions were also reported on Wednesday in Obeid, which is located about 350 kilometers southwest of Khartoum.

The fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary RSF forces has continued for the fourth week. According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a total of more than 750 people have died and more than 5,000 have been wounded in the fighting.

More than 700,000 people have had to flee fighting inside the country’s borders and around 150,000 have fled the country, UN organizations said this week.

Those who remained in Sudan suffered from a lack of food and other vital supplies. Survival has only been possible thanks to the charity networks operating among friends and neighbors.

No significant progress has been seen in negotiations to ensure the safe delivery of aid to Sudan.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have said that the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF would hold pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but no progress has been announced.

of the UN humanitarian aid director by Martin Griffiths said to have left Jeddah. According to the UN representative, Griffiths had urged the parties to make a declaration in which they would commit to ensuring the safe flow of humanitarian aid.

Several aid workers have been killed in the fighting and the facilities of humanitarian organizations have been looted. Director General of the UN World Food Program (WFP). Cindy McCain almost 25 percent of WFP’s food has been stolen.

About the dangers and despite the challenges, the UN has continued to increase its efforts to respond to the crisis, said the secretary general of the organization by António Guterres representative Farhan Haq on Wednesday.

A third of Sudan’s population was in need of help even before the recent fighting and the difficult humanitarian situation that arose with it.

“It is clear that due to the needs on the ground, we will continue humanitarian operations regardless of whether there is a ceasefire or not,” Haq said earlier.

“But to ensure that safe passage is guaranteed, we want the parties to comply with the declaration of commitment,” he continued, reportedly referring to the proposal presented in Jeddah.

According to AFP journalists, a military plane of the United Arab Emirates landed on Wednesday with aid supplies in the city of Port Sudan on the coast of Sudan. On Tuesday, two Saudi Arabian planes loaded with relief supplies had landed in the same city.