India’s Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankarvisited Colombia during the last week of April as part of a tour that took him to four countries in Latin America. Jaishankar spent three days in Bogotá to strengthen ties with potential partners in the country and the region.



During his tour, he met with the chancellor Alvaro Leyva. They both signed the Cultural Exchange Program for 2023-26. The Chancellor spoke with EL TIEMPO and acknowledged that relations with “Colombia are cordial, but they can become even closer”.

In fact, the Foreign Minister recognized that companies from his country are looking for potential places in Latin America to invest and produce. “My visit is India’s declaration of interest. We certainly hope this is reciprocated.”

What is the reason for your visit to the country?

Mine is the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Colombia. It comes at a time when India is increasing its interests and presence in the Latin American region. We are in the process of identifying the right partners to carry this goal forward. Last year I also visited Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. This visit also includes Guyana, Panama and the Dominican Republic. Naturally, we are evaluating all of them as part of a regional strategy.

How are relations with Colombia?

With Colombia our relations are cordial but perhaps not as close as they could be. We engage in political issues in a broad way, but we could have a deeper understanding.

India has made energy investments in Colombia, which constitute the bulk of its exports. There is a lot of interest in Indian pharmaceuticals and vaccines, because they are effective and competitively priced. I see large numbers of Indian two-wheelers and the auto industry is an area of ​​cooperation. In culture, there is a long-standing commitment and I signed the Cultural Exchange Program for 2023-26 with Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva.

What were you able to discuss with Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva?

In my conversation with Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, we also touched on some political issues. I saw that he had some interest in Indo-Pacific affairs, in BRICS and working on UN affairs. This is good because growing our relationship requires a deeper commitment and deeper understanding. Much of the outcome of my visit depends on the extent to which I was able to excite the business community here. I have separately met the Indian community as they serve as a bridge. India is the fifth largest economy in the world, with trade with this region approaching USD 50 billion annually. Our investments are growing. In areas such as digital and pharmaceutical, we have achievements that should be of interest to Colombia. Surely we will have a greater presence in the region, I think in Colombia as well.

Could you specify which are the main areas of cooperation between India and Colombia?

As I pointed out, our cooperation is mainly economic with energy, pharmaceuticals and the automotive industry as leading sectors. Each of these can be expanded.

The Foreign Minister of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in an interview with El Tiempo.

Healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry, especially, offer a lot of scope considering how India has used technology and scale to establish a massive healthcare system. Our businesses in these areas are innovative and competitive. Agriculture is also another potential area of ​​growth. Indian companies are already in the larger region and have shown progress in productivity, seed quality etc. Other new areas could be cyber security, artificial intelligence and digital governance. It is not clear to me how much priority the Colombian government gives them. My feeling is that it will really be business that drives this relationship.

And what is the balance in figures of this relationship?

They are good, but clearly they can be better. Our commercial volumes are around 4,000 million dollars. In comparison, that with Brazil for us is around USD 17 billion, with Mexico around USD 9 billion and with Argentina around USD 5 billion. For trade to grow, we must address market access issues and regulatory impediments. I have been told that pharmaceutical regulation is very cumbersome. Similarly, our auto industry has problems of its own. Obtaining business visas is difficult. Much will depend on these facilities for doing business in Colombia. Indian companies search for the optimal location in the region to invest and produce. We have to see if Colombia can become attractive in this sense.

How is the cooperation in technology between both countries?

I feel there are significant possibilities here as well. In the last decade, there has been a huge boom in innovation, startups, tech applications and tech tools in India. Space is one of those sectors, as are drones. I have already talked about artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Biotechnology is another promising area. But at the end of the day, it takes two hands to clap. My visit is India’s declaration of interest. We certainly hope this is reciprocated.

Let’s talk about India on the international scene. How do you see India’s presidency this year at the G20?

Our Presidency has as its theme ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’. It focuses on the indivisibility of challenges and solutions. We are trying to get the G20 to focus on its intended mandate of global growth and development. Challenges like energy, food and fertilizer security are critical, as is the growing debt crisis. Concessional financing for green growth is another key priority. Our effort has been to consult countries outside the G20 so that we can have a comprehensive view of global issues. Prime Minister Modi convened a ‘Voice of the Global South’ summit in which 125 nations participated. Colombia was one of them and the then Minister of Finance Ocampo participated in the finance issue.

