A group of Italians is blocked in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, the scene of violent clashes this morning between regular and paramilitary forces of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). These are five people, including an 8-year-old boy, Stefano Rebora, president of the NGO Music for Peace, explains to Adnkronos.

“The situation is certainly tense”, says Rebora, who speaks from the compound, from the windows of which “we have seen shots from tanks and firefights, right on Africa Road which leads to the airport”. “We are in close contact with the embassy and with the ambassador, who is doing an excellent job”, continues the president of the NGO, noting that the clashes are the result of the 24-hour ultimatum that government forces have issued to the paramilitaries and that was not respected.

“For now there are no problems for our safety. We are in safety, but obviously the order is to stay indoors”, says Rebora, underlining that if the situation were to escalate “we have already developed a plan to reach the ’embassy, ​​but now it’s less risky to stay in the compound”.

Rebora recounts that “the first clashes began this morning, which then degenerated with the use of tanks and aviation. We also documented the low-level flight of a Mig” and points out that, unlike the violence of the past, the clashes of today they are concentrated in the city centre, in the embassy area of ​​Amarat, near the airport and some paramilitary barracks.

“We are in contact with other compatriots and through their testimonies we were able to have a ‘mapping’ of the violence” in the city, says Rebora, who has a long experience made up of 44 missions abroad and also gained in theaters of conflict, from ‘Ukraine to Gaza. “From news that we have ‘under the table’ tonight there could be an intensification of the clashes, we are crossing our fingers and waiting”, she concludes.