The cost of the sketch for the painting called “Resurrection” by the Russian and French artist Marc Chagall, sold at the auction “First Names” in Moscow “Kommersant”. It became known that the lot cost the buyer 2.1 million dollars (171150000 rubles). Taking into account the 18 percent commission, 177 million rubles came out.

Chagall’s sketch turned out to be the most expensive lot sold at auction. A total of 27 paintings, four works in mixed media and one lot of printed graphics were presented.

In addition to the work of Chagall, among the most expensive lots presented at the auction were “Head” by Varvara Stepanova (59 million rubles), “The Model” by Ilya Repin (44.2 million rubles) and Ivan Aivazovsky’s painting “Sailboat at Sea” (11.2 million rubles). ). In total, according to the results of the auction, 367 million rubles were received.

