Reserve military police officer Lusmar Sofista, 60 years old, shot at PMs and was shot by them, on Saturday night, 22, in Japeri, Baixada Fluminense. Sofista survived, but is hospitalized in a serious condition at the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu, also in Baixada Fluminense. His weapon was seized.

According to the police, on Saturday night, agents from the 24th Battalion (Queimados) were called because an armed man was threatening his own woman in Japeri.

The couple had left a party in honor of São Jorge and started fighting in the street. Witnesses told the Civil Police that he began to attack her, and when witnesses tried to intervene, he threatened to kill them. Then the PM was triggered.

When the PMs arrived at the address, they were met with a shot fired in the direction of the vehicle. They fought back and hit him.

Sofista, who is a retired sub-lieutenant, was taken to the Japeri Polyclinic and later transferred to the hospital in Nova Iguaçu. The soldier’s weapon was seized and the occurrence was registered at the police station in the area. According to police, the woman is fine.