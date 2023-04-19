The Sudanese were relieved today by the commitment of the Army and the powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR) for a 24-hour trucebut the armistice was violated a few minutes after it entered into force, dashing the hopes of a population suffering the consequences of four consecutive days of intense fighting.

Eyewitnesses told EFE that the area of ​​the presidential palace and the general command of the Sudanese Army, in the center of Khartoum, were the scene of explosions and shots just after the entry into force of the truce, which was proposed by the United States and accepted. both sides.

Until now, four days of clashes have left at least 270 civilians dead and more than 2,000 injuredaccording to the World Health Organization (WHO), which today announced a casualty count based on data provided to the emergency operations center of the Sudanese Ministry of Health.

The Army and the FAR responded positively to the proposal launched today by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who called for a 24-hour ceasefire that would allow civilians to “return to their families safely and obtain emergency supplies they desperately need.”

This armistice, which should have started at 6:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. GMT), was the first of 24 hours agreed between the Army and the FAR.

However, shelling and shooting have continued to hit the capital and other cities in the country at a hellish pacewhile the opposing sides have not been slow to accuse each other of violating that agreement.

“The Armed Forces still insist on committing the most abominable crimes against civilians, violating international humanitarian law and combat regulations, violating the truce agreed upon by international mediation,” the FAR said in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.

The Army, for its part, said it was committed to the pact, but “the militias of the rebellion did not adhere to the truce and did not stop their attacks against the surroundings of the headquarters of the Armed Forces and the Khartoum international airport”.

The uniformed officers already warned before the start of the truce that the FAR was going to take advantage of the cessation of hostilities to withdraw and gain ground, as well as to continue perpetrating attacks.

