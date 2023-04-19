A Sky News Arabia correspondent said that Al-Zaytouna Hospital, in the center of Khartoum, in the Al-Souk Al-Arabi area, was bombed, as patients were evacuated, and his patient died in the intensive care room due to the lack of electricity. .

Istbishiroon Hospital in Riyadh, Khartoum, was damaged and the hospital’s electrical engineer was killed due to a head injury.

A citizen was wounded by bullets outside the hospital, and he was treated, and the patients were evacuated to their homes, as the Riyadh region is located opposite the airport and is considered an area of ​​clashes.

A statement warns of the collapse of the health system

In a statement, the ministry called for:

The need to stop armed operations and set fires that affected health facilities in Khartoum state, referring to the direct destruction of hospitals

Difficulty in the arrival of health personnel and doctors, and the inability of ambulances to perform their duties.

Deficiencies in operating basics in hospitals, especially the electric current and provision of fuel to operate generators.

Increasing injuries in hospitals and the increasing need for medical supplies at a time when the country lacks many medicines and medical supplies, especially the lack of basic medicines and blood bags. .

An appeal from the Sudanese Minister of Health



The Minister of Health, Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, referred to the catastrophic repercussions on the health system in Sudan, which was already struggling before the current crisis.

The Minister made urgent calls for the need to seek to stop the war, and to commit to opening paths for ambulances and patients’ cars, and to call on international organizations to provide assistance with urgent medical supplies identified by the Ministry.

He added, “With the prolongation of the war, there are many negative health effects on those with chronic diseases, kidney diseases, tumors, child immunizations, emergencies, and epidemics, which are expected to increase significantly with the beginning of this fall.” .

The Sudanese minister called on the private sector and businessmen to provide support in operating hospitals, providing fuel and food for patients, and logistical operations for medical personnel .

Minister Ibrahim also directed the facilitation of medical supplies operations for hospitals through an emergency procedures committee without the need for long bureaucratic procedures. .

Earlier, the Department of Information, Public Relations and Protocol in Sudan issued a statement stating:

The statement also noted that hospitals are suffering to be able to treat the wounded who come to them, as a result of the clashes that have been going on for 4 days between Sudanese army AndRapid Support Forces.

According to the statement:Khartoum hospital is now in dire need of fuel.