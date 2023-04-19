León, Guanajuato.- On Saturday, April 15, the match, León vs. Chivas, was played at the Nou Camp for part of matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. Among the excited crowd, a fan of the beast was accompanied by his partner, also a fan of the Leonese club.

In a section of the game, the camera of the sports network Fox Sports took the spectators and one of them was this man who went viral in recent days, because, according to a user, named Paola Ocegueda, he announced that the person cited does not pay alimony.

“But there is no alimony… In short, priorities!” reads his Facebook post, which he closes with a face crying with laughter, in the same way that Internet users began to react when they found out about his case on social networks. .

After learning that his ex-wife exhibited him on the internet, the León fan asked him not to involve the person who accompanied him in the weekend’s game, so the photograph he added to his official account requested to hide the woman who is his left.

With the passing of the hours, Paola Ocegueda has received positive comments from people, whom she thanked in another publication. “Not because I’m a single mom I can’t even afford cable TV,” sharing that she works at a nail spa.

Club León was defeated by Chivas de Guadalajara with two good goals from Pável Pérez (59′) and Fernando González (73′) that Alexia Vega receives half the credit for launching two sensational assists that leads the Herd to the direct qualification of the Clausura 2023 .