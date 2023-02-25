Such and Which Sanremo streaming and live TV: where to see the show

Tonight, Saturday 25 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the second episode of Tale and Which Sanremo will be broadcast, a special in two episodes which will be a real tribute to the great artists who have made the history of the singing kermesse which just a few days ago saw the closure of the 73rd edition. At the management, of course, Carlo Conti. Where to see Tale and Which Sanremo 2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1.

Such and Which Sanremo live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Tale and Which Sanremo on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? In all, two episodes will be aired: the first on Saturday 16 February 2023; the second and last Saturday 25 February 2023. Each evening will begin at 21.25 and end at 00.15. The total duration will therefore be approximately 3 hours.