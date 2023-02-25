Such and Which Sanremo: previews and imitations of the second episode

This evening, Saturday 25 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second and final episode of Tale and Which Sanremo will be broadcast, a special in two episodes which will be a real tribute to the great artists who have made history of the singing festival which just a few days ago saw the closure of the 73rd edition. At the management, of course, Carlo Conti. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

What is the cast (competitors) of the second episode of Tale and Which Sanremo broadcast on Rai 1? The variety will see 13 artists on the stage of the ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ television studios in Rome who, in the name of fun and skill, will have to imitate in all respects some of the singers who performed at the Sanremo Festival. Obviously interpreting those songs that have made the history of the Festival over the years. But let’s see together the list of competitors:

Carolina Rey

Bianca Guaccero

Valeria Marini

Stephanie Orlando

Dawn Parietti

Valentine Persia

Paul Conticini

Andrea Dianetti

Pier Paolo Pretelli

Gilles Rocca

Valerio Scanu

Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli

The provisional classification sees Gilles Rocca in the lead who a week ago played Daniele Silvestri very well with ‘Salirò’. Stefania Orlando-Fiorella Mannoia and Paolo Conticini-Nicola Di Bari were also on the podium. The points of distance are really minimal, and all the protagonists can aspire to the final victory.

Such and Which Sanremo: imitations today

But what are the imitations that we will see today, February 25, 2023, in Tale and Which Sanremo? In the competition, Bianca Guaccero will remember the myth of Mia Martini, Valeria Marini will test herself with Patty Pravo, Stefania Orlando will take on the appearance of Anna Oxa, Alba Parietti will compete with Alice, Valentina Persia will take on the role of Elio e le Storie Tese, Carolina Rey (who will take the place of Rosalinda Cannavò) will be Nada, Paolo Conticini will test himself with Eduardo De Crescenzo, Andrea Dianetti will imitate Diodato, Pierpaolo Pretelli will transform himself into Gigi D’Alessio, Gilles Rocca will try an encore with Francesco Gabbani, Valerio Scanu will play Orietta Berti and the couple formed by Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli will be Adriano Celentano and Claudia Mori.

It will be essential for the artists to once again demonstrate great ‘transformism’, with the aim of convincing Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello (who returns to his post after being replaced a week ago by Leonardo Pieraccioni), Cristiano Malgioglio and the fourth judge “Such and Which” to Antonino Cannavacciuolo.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tale and Which Sanremo 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.