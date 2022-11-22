EIt’s been an hour since the announcement of an agreement on citizen’s income became known when three traffic light politicians appeared together in the Bundestag. You were in charge of the talks in the coalition. Now it is a question of describing the compromise with the Union in such a way that the traffic light looks good. This is very difficult, however, because the traffic light has given way in many areas. The trust period of six months, during which there should be fewer sanctions, has been completely eliminated. The waiting period for the spare assets has been halved from 24 to 12 months. And the protective assets themselves – i.e. those assets that the needy are allowed to keep for the time being if they slip into the receipt of citizen income – is now only 40,000 euros per person. The traffic light wanted 60,000 euros.

Katja Mast from the SPD, who spoke first, thanked the traffic light partners for the “great unanimity and unity”. There was “deep trust”. Her emphasis on it might indicate that she doesn’t take it for granted. Then she lists what will be improved by the citizens’ income. Because the placement priority is abolished, people are no longer pushed into unskilled jobs and are therefore not “back at the office” after a few months.