It was in the air and now, two days before Portugal’s World Cup debut, it’s official: “Consensual agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution in his two spells at Old Trafford. We wish him and his family well for the future.”

After summarizing the overall numbers of the Portuguese in Manchester, 145 goals in 346 appearances, United add in the press release: “Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the growth of the team under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and on working together to reach the success in the field”. A vote of confidence in the Red Devils coach, who had clashed against Cristiano Ronaldo.

The numbers

CR7 had returned to Manchester on August 31, 2021 with a blitz coming out of Juventus. In this year and little more than his adventure at United he has scored 27 goals in 54 appearances, with a peak of six goals in the 7 games played in the Champions League last season. Not enough to go further last year, sixth place in the Premier League, the round of 16 of the Champions League, the third round of the League Cup and the fourth round of the FA Cup. Less than a month ago, Ronaldo was suspended for three days by United for refusing to enter a late match against Tottenham. The release of an interview of the Portuguese with United in recent days was the antechamber of the farewell.