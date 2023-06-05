“Succession” reached its final episode and now HBO Max subscribers will have to find a new option to fill their Sundays. That is why in this note we leave you a list of series that you can find on the same streaming platform to continue making the most of your subscription. Below, we present 3 titles that might be of interest to you and that are divided between the genres of drama, mystery, romance and crime. Ready to keep entertaining yourself every week?

“Idol”

The newest of HBO Max It comes to streaming after having scandalized the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned critics who described it as “an odyssey dedicated to Pornhub” due to its highly sexual content and grotesque way of telling the story. “Idol” It is the new series by Sam Levinson, creator of “Euphoria”, and if you are looking for something of the same style, this is a good option.

“Love and death” (Love and death)

“Love and Death” is the perfect miniseries to watch as a couple. Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons They star in a story based on a crime as heinous as it is real, which bears a certain resemblance to the well-remembered “Dahmer” from Netflix. If yours are stories about crime, betrayal and passion, this title is already with all its episodes online.

“The White Lotus”

A group of guests at a tropical resort decide to get away from the chaos of the city for a whole week. However, as time progresses, each day a new problem arises, darker than the previous one, which will reveal the true intentions of the protagonists in what will become a spiral of mystery and tragedy. “The White Lotus” has won Emmys for its actresses and is an interesting alternative for your Sundays.

