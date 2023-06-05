Chihuahua.- Since Wednesday, May 31, they have not heard from 14-year-old Britney Corona Estrada, so Chihuahua state authorities have made a public call for everyone to collaborate to find her.

In a search file for Protocolo Alba, published by the Chihauhua Prosecutor’s Office, it is detailed that Britney was last seen in the town of Creel, municipality of Bocoyna, Chihuahua, on May 31 of this year and since that His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

She is 1.54 meters tall, weighs 54 kilos, light brown complexion, fair complexion, abundant straight black hair, dark brown eyes, oval face, and at the time of disappearance she was wearing light blue jean pants, a brown blouse, and beige ankle boots.