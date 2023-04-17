A Gulf woman filed a lawsuit against her sister’s husband, to demand that he pay her her share of her deceased sister’s inheritance from the delayed dowry of 60,000 dirhams, given that the defendant was her sister’s husband, and that her dowry fixed in the contract was 70,000 dirhams, of which 10,000 dirhams was accelerated, and the deferred was 60,000. Dirham for the nearest of the two terms, divorce or death, and one of the two terms was achieved by death, and she demanded that the defendant pay her 60 thousand dirhams her legal share from the back of her deceased sister’s dowry.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that her sister was the wife of the defendant, and she died and her inheritance was confined to her legal heirs, and she is considered among the legal heirs, and she is entitled to claim her legal share from the back of the dowry amounting to 60,000 dirhams, while the defendant pleaded with a lawyer on his behalf that the court does not have the qualitative jurisdiction to consider suit.

In the operative part of the ruling, the court clarified that what the defendant pleaded that the court does not have qualitative jurisdiction to hear the case is that it is established in the text of Article 52 of the Personal Status Law that the wife must have a dowry in a valid marriage contract, and it may be accelerated or postponed in whole or in part at the time of the contract, and she is fully entitled to it by entering or being alone. The right or death, and the deferred of it becomes permissible by death or by Baynunah, and the husband is not discharged from him except by discharge or death.

She added that the plaintiff’s requests related to her share of the dowry, and that the dowry, according to the provisions of the Personal Status Law, was considered one of the personal status issues that the Personal Status Court had qualitative jurisdiction in that, and that considering the extent to which she was entitled to her share of the dowry or not required necessarily standing up to the truth of the dowry. Even if the wife died, it remains a debt owed by him, but its nature remains an objective personal debt related to a dowry that is considered one of the personal status issues that the legislator assigned to the Personal Status Court.

She explained that the financial cases related to personal status related to the dowry, expenses, and the husband’s gift to the wife on the occasion of the marriage contract are considered by the personal status departments, whatever the amount claimed, and the financial value of the subject matter of the case is not considered, because the decision on this type of case requires examining the origin of the case from divorce. lineage or marriage, and that is at the heart of the personal status departments.

She indicated that since the issue was related to the dues of a dowry, which is considered a matter of personal status, the court sees with it a decline in its competence to consider the case qualitatively, and the ruling directed that it lacks qualitative jurisdiction to consider the case pursuant to the provisions of Article 87 of the Civil Procedure Code.