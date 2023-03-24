An assembly of the Union of Subway Workers of São Paulo decided this Friday, 24th, to accept the proposal of the state government and end the stoppage of the category, which started the day before. Four Metro lines were affected by the movement: 1-Azul, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver, the Monorail in the east zone. The lines transport about 2.8 million passengers per day.

The system worked partially this Friday and workers will return to their posts throughout the morning. From 6:45 am, there was operation through a contingency plan for lines 1, 2 and 3. The monorail remained paralyzed. Over the two days of the strike, passengers complained of difficulties catching CPTM buses and trains and also of increased prices for transport applications.

The workers agreed with the Tarcísio de Freitas management proposal (Republicans) to pay a bonus of BRL 2 thousand and the creation of the 2023 Profit Sharing Program (PPR), to be paid in 2024. The category asked for BRL 7, 5,000 bonus, referring to the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. The vote to decree the end of the strike was tight, with a difference of only 21 votes: there were 1,480 in favor and 1,459 demonstrations against ending the protests.

+ SP: subway workers hold new assembly; lines work partially

The strike was marked by comings and goings and exchanges of accusations between strikers and the state government. Around 9 am this Thursday, the government announced that it had accepted the strikers’ proposal to resume services and release the turnstiles (suspension of charging fees). The measure, however, was not adopted and, at the end of the morning, a court injunction determined the return of the operation by at least 60%.

In a publication on a social network, the president of the São Paulo Subway Union, Camila Lisboa, said that the fight did not end with the approval of the proposal.

⚠️ Closed the metroviary assembly in which the category decided to END the strike and accept the proposal of the Metro (49.3% x 48 6%). The close vote reveals our outrage at the government’s disrespect @tarcisiogdf with category and population. The fight is just beginning! — Camila Lisboa (@CamilaRDLisboa) March 24, 2023

Due to the strike, the City of São Paulo suspended the rotation of vehicles and decreed an optional point in public offices in the capital this Friday (24th).

Essential services such as Funeral Service, service units of the Health and Social Assistance secretariats, the entire municipal education network and Urban Security, function normally.

The Traffic Engineering Company informs that the rotation is suspended throughout the day.