The first operation Matilde had already undergone at 20 days of life. Born with a heart marked by a complex congenital heart disease, even as a newborn the doctors had had to apply a bandage of the pulmonary artery to protect her small lungs (with a further reduction after two months). All to prepare her for the record operation she suffered in February at the Irccs Policlinico San Donato, on the outskirts of Milan. Today Matilde is just over a year old and for her the hospital surgeons have chosen the most difficult but decisive path together with her parents. And her daughter was able to return home. The white coats of the structure tell the details of the intervention.

That Matilde’s heart was as complicated as a rebus was already clear from her belly. She had a prenatal diagnosis of congenitally correct transposition of the great arteries (CCTGA), interventricular septal defect (DIV), and Ebstein’s anomaly of the tricuspid valve. She had been followed in utero to the Vittore Buzzi hospital, with which San Donato has had a collaboration agreement for years. Once she reached, at 15 months of life, a weight suitable to support the operation (between 8 and 10 kg), the now infant child was hospitalized in the IRCCS to undergo the “modified double switch, one of the few ever made in the world”, they explain from the structure. In technical jargon, “an atrial and arterial switch and, simultaneously, a Hemi-Mustard and Glenn (Bdg) with closure of the interventricular defect (Div)” were performed. In this way, in addition to bringing the pulmonary artery back into connection with the right ventricle and the aorta into connection with the left ventricle and restoring the connection between systemic and pulmonary circulation, the hole in the wall separating the two was closed. lower chambers of the heart.

The surgery was performed “successfully”, the doctors point out, so much so that the little girl was hospitalized after the operation for only 15 days, 5 of which in intensive care and 10 in the ward. “Now we can look to the future of our family with great serenity”, declared Matilde’s parents, moved.

“On this journey in which we have accompanied our daughter, the greatest strength, which has allowed us to face each phase with courage, has been given to us above all by the great professionalism and emotional support we have received from the doctors”, said mother and dad, also remembering “the empathy that we felt in every moment of our painful journey with Matilde”. Throughout the journey, the little girl was followed by Antonio Saracino, head of the Clinical Pediatric Cardiology Unit of the San Donato Polyclinic.

The Heart-Child Surgical Area of ​​the Irccs is the first center in Italy and one of the most active in Europe in the diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart disease. Approximately 500 cardiac surgeries are performed every year for the treatment of congenital heart disease, in addition to the over 600 patients treated with interventional cardiology procedures. “We had two options – says Alessandro Varrica, pediatric cardiac and adult congenital surgeon directed by Alessandro Giamberti – either anatomical correction, highly complex, completely resolving the pathological picture of the child, or a less risky operation, physiological correction , which would not have completely solved the anatomical problem, and therefore with the prospect, for the child, of having to undergo, after a few years, other never definitive surgical interventions”.

“We courageously chose the first path, strengthened by the expertise for highly complex operations of the San Donato pediatric cardiac surgery and strengthened by the trust of the parents of the little girl who have entrusted themselves completely to us”, said Varrica. Furthermore, informs Mauro Cotza, head of the Perfusion Service and the Ecmo Unit of San Donato, “it was the first in the world, of such a high complexity, to be performed with a new advanced perfusion system of the latest generation which the Irccs had recently tested for the first time in the pediatric field, particularly indicated in containing the risk of exposure to long times of extracorporeal circulation”.