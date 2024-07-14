Suburbia stands out as one of the leading stores in offering luxury brand products, offering a wide range of items ranging from accessories for all styles, to electronics to equip your entertainment, and furniture that satisfies all tastes. Whether you are looking to renovate your home or become independent, Suburbia has what you are looking for, with offers and payment flexibility.

The department store surprises you with an unmissable 40% discount on the Dicasa Lugo Slim Trini pine wood bedroom set. From an initial price of $28,600, you can now purchase it for only $16,249, with free shipping and the option to pay in 6 months without interest (MSI).

Features of the Dicasa Lugo Slim Trini Bedroom Set

Suburbia offers you the best combination of luxury and accessibility in its products, especially in this Dicasa Lugo Slim Trini Bedroom Set that is almost half the price. Below we present everything it includes and its specifications.

Dicasa Lugo Headboard:

◉ Elegant Design: This headboard stands out for its straight and elegant lines that allow it to be combined with a wide variety of styles, providing greater comfort to any bed.

◉ Unique Details: Its design consisting of 3 horizontal sections and relief at the ends of the edges enhance its beauty.

◉ Assembled Product: Does not require installation or use of tools for placement.

Dicasa Slim Base:

◉ Space Saving: Its slim profile not only saves space, but also gives a light and minimalist feel to your bedroom.

◉ Stability and Style: Provides a stable base for a restful sleep without sacrificing style.

◉ High Quality Materials: Strong and durable construction.

◉ Leg Installation: Requires a screwdriver or electric screwdriver to install the legs.

◉ The product does not include installation of legs at the customer’s home.

◉ Moon Care Rest System: In collaboration with Restonic, it offers a restful sleep with its Moon Care system.

◉ Superior Comfort: 6cm mat that provides greater comfort, high-density foam plate cushioning.

◉ Easy Maintenance: Recommended to clean only with a damp cloth, avoid products with ammonia, liquid spills and direct exposure to the sun.

Includes:

◉ 1 Header

◉ 1 Slim Bed Base

◉ 1 Mattress

◉ 2 Pillows

◉ 1 Mattress Protector

◉ 1 Set of Sheets

◉ 1 Duvet

Specifications

◉ Brand: DICASA

◉ Family or collection: Lugo Slim Trini

Dimensions:

◉ Product Width:

Headboard:

◉ Double: 155 cm

◉ Queen size: 169 cm

◉ King size: 225 cm

Bed base:

◉ Double: 141 cm

◉ Queen size: 155 cm

◉ King size: 205 cm (consisting of two single bases)

Mattress:

◉ Double: 136 cm

◉ Queen size: 150 cm

◉ King size: 200 cm

◉ Product Height:

◉ Headboard: 120 cm + 4 cm legs all sizes

◉ Bed base: 30 cm all sizes

◉ Mattress: 31 cm all sizes

Details:

◉ Area of ​​use: Bedroom

◉ Customer assembly required: Yes

◉ Style: Renewed classic

Composition:

◉ Material: Pine wood