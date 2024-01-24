Crowds for the inauguration of the first Alpine store located in Rouen, in the presence of Pierre Gasly, the BWT Alpine F1 Team driver originally from the region of the same name. This is the 30th Alpine Center in France and joins the other 146 sales points in the world.

In 2023 the transalpine company achieved double-digit growth for the third consecutive year, with +22.1%, of which +26% in France. “The commercial success of Alpine and its iconic model, the A110, demonstrates all the love, passion and loyalty of our customers,” says Philippe Quetaud, Director of Alpine France. “We find the same dynamic in the development of sales structures, which are increasingly spreading in France, as recently happened in Le Mans and Saint-Maximin, and today in Rouen”.