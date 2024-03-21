When looking for practical solutions to combat the hot season, Suburbia has the perfect answer, because being recognized for its wide variety of products for the home and family, offers a selection of desk fans at almost bargain prices.

Desk fans are an essential item in any home or office, especially during hot days. In addition to providing immediate relief from heat, they are compact, portable and very useful for maintaining a cool and comfortable environment.

At Suburbia, you will find a wide range of desk fans with discounts of up to 50%. Here we present three models that you cannot miss, know their price and characteristics so that you can purchase the one that best suits your needs, also, remember that if you order them online, You have free shipping so you don't have to worry about an extra cost.

Beckon Desk Fan with Remote Control 4 Speeds

⦿ Price: $799

⦿ This rechargeable fan is perfect for anywhere you need ventilation, whether it's your desk, office, bedroom or kitchen

⦿ With up to 10 hours of use thanks to its rechargeable battery, it is a convenient and efficient option.

⦿ Its compact and silent design makes it ideal for any environment.

Set of 4 Mytek 2-speed fans

⦿ Price: $2,849

⦿ With an 18W motor and two adjustable speeds, this fan offers powerful and efficient airflow.

⦿ Its modern and aesthetic design, with metal blades and grill, makes it an elegant addition to any space.

⦿ Its adjustable inclination allows you to direct the air according to your needs.

Beckon 3 Speed ​​Desk Fan

⦿ Price: $799

⦿ This tower fan offers quiet and efficient performance with three adjustable speeds.

⦿ With an 80° swing, it provides wide, even coverage in any room.

⦿ Its compact and elegant design makes it perfect for desks, offices, or anywhere quiet ventilation is needed.