In recent years, the practice of buying and selling Mexican banknotes and coins has intensified, thanks to collectors of these monetary specimens, which is why we will immediately talk to you about a rather peculiar collectible Mexican coin.

It is in this way that, according to official data from the federal government, the 8 reais coin, the same as circulation in 1811-1812, it is the piece that is highly valued by collectors.

The above taking into account that these are the first copies to be put into circulation in what we know today as Mexico by the realisticfrom where the name (real)who, according to data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), they defended the interests of the King and the Spanish Crown.

The creation of the reals in Mexico It derived from the political instability at the time of Independence and the closure of roads, which caused a shortage of the pieces that were in circulation, hence they made the decision to improvise factories to mint their own coins and be able to continue with the exchange of goods, in addition to having the ability to pay his troops.

It is in this way that the realists preserved the elements of the original Spanish designs, that is, name and portrait of Ferdinand VII, coat of arms, legends and the value of each coin, although, due to the theft of silver, most of the pieces were made of copper.

Hidden treasure: this historic Mexican collectible coin could change your life / Photo: screenshot

Meanwhile, it was Jose maria morelos and pavon the minting representative of the insurgent currency, which was produced clandestinely, which caused an increase in counterfeiting of the specimen. The design bears the seal of America.

The first royals had a round shape, with a weight of 29.25 gramsas well as a diameter of 40 mm and an unknown thickness, its silver alloy 0.903.

Due to its age, today it is almost impossible to find it, so care must be taken with the fake real coins.

Hidden treasure: this historic Mexican collectible coin could change your life/Photo: Banxico