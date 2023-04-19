Curiosity about the former Barcelona player, who never stops scoring in Brazil but finds it difficult to capitalize on penalties

Louis Suarez he’s making himself the star of a super season at the Gremio, racking up 8 goals and 4 assists in 15 appearances. An unheard-of period of form for a 36-year-old footballer who, however, goes against another figure, that concerning penalties. From eleven meters, in fact, the gunslinger is no longer infallible and has missed three of the last four kicks, one of which recently against Santos.

It all took place just last Sunday, when the Gremio opened the doors to Santos. For the occasion, the home team was already one goal ahead when, for one reason or another, Luis Suarez he failed to capitalize from eleven metres. Thus the former Barcelona striker reaches 75% error, when the data of his brilliant career speak decidedly another language: 53 penalties kicked of which 14 missed, just over 26%. See also Luis Díaz: the video of his 'luxuries' with Liverpool in Champions practice

