Sampdoria-Spezia at high risk. Both because it is a Ligurian derby, and because those of Genoa, in the Marassi pre-match, return to the city from the Veneto…

What a day Saturday 23 April 2023 for Ligurian football! Sampdoria and Spezia risk relegation, while Genoa looks forward to returning to Serie A.

All on the field in the same day

Saturday 23rd Cittadella-Genoa, with the favorite griffins, will start at 2.00pm. There is plenty of time for Genoa fans to return to the city before the start of Sampdoria-Spezia set for 20.45.

There are already tensions between blucerchiati and eaglets, as confirmed by the clashes of Spezia-Sampdoria 1-0 at the peak in January 2022, but the return of Genoa fans to the city inoculates other risks for public order. For this reason, the Genoa Police Headquarters declared the match between Sampdorians and La Spezia on Saturday evening to be high risk…

April 18, 2023 (change April 18, 2023 | 1:35 pm)

