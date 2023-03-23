Of 10,243 full-time office workers surveyed in six countries, including the US and UK, more than 40 percent said they were overwhelmed at work, which the World Health Organization defines as an increased sense of depletion and negativity.

Women and employees under the age of 30 were the most vulnerable to job burnout.

Forty-eight percent of 18-29-year-olds said they feel drained, while 46 percent of women reported higher levels of fatigue compared to 37 percent of men.

While these concerns are not specific to one age group, stress levels are exceptionally high among young people who feel they have less control and stability in their careers.

The study indicated that employees, who are under the age of 30, fear that layoffs will affect them because they are the least experienced.

Experts unanimously agree that the repercussions of the ongoing Corona crisis and geopolitical tension, along with economic uncertainty, are exacerbating the suffering of these most vulnerable groups and threaten to further isolate them.

In this context, a professor of management and human development expert, Dr. Raafat Youssef, told Sky News Arabia: