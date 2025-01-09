A new study by researchers from University of Rochester Medical Center in the United States and the University of Copenhagen in Denmark has set off alarms about long-term side effects of using sleeping pillsparticularly those that contain the active substance zolpidemmarketed under the brand Ambien and prescribed in Spain to treat insomnia.

According to findings published in the scientific magazine “Cell”zolpidem suppresses the brain’s glymphatic system, a network responsible for eliminating toxic protein waste, including amyloid and tau proteins, whose accumulation is associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. This suggests that long-term use of this sleeping pill could increase the risk of developing these neurological disorders in the future.

The research team, led by Dr. Maiken Nedergaard, used a novel optical technique called fiber flow photometry in combination with electroencephalograms and electromyographywhich allowed them to study the brain activity of mice during long uninterrupted periods of wakefulness and sleep, unlike previous techniques that required immobilizing and anesthetizing the animals.

The key role of norepinephrine

The results highlighted the fundamental role of norepinephrinea neurotransmitter related to arousal, attention and stress response. During non-REM (non-rapid eye movement) sleep, synchronized slow waves of norepinephrine, cerebral blood volume, and flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).





Norepinephrine caused “microawakenings” that caused vasomotion, the rhythmic contraction and dilation of blood vessels. This oscillation generated the pumping action necessary to move CSF through the glymphatic system during sleep, allowing for the cleansing of brain waste.

Medications such as zolpidem. Polina Tanilevitch from Pexels.

Zolpidem suppresses natural oscillations

However, when testing the effects of zolpidem in mice, researchers found that while it effectively induced sleep, it also suppressed noradrenaline oscillations, altering the functioning of the glymphatic system and preventing the elimination processes of toxic brain waste. This raises concerns about the consequences of long-term use of this medication.





According to Dr. Nedergaard, this study provides new insight into brain dynamics during sleep and its restorative functions, as well as drawing attention to the potential detrimental effects of certain sleep drugs on brain health. The findings underscore the importance of preserve the natural architecture of the dream for optimal brain functioning.

Although more studies in humans are needed to confirm these results, this research opens new avenues to improve sleep quality and prevent neurodegenerative disorders. Experts recommend always consulting with a health professional before taking any sleeping medicine and consider non-pharmacological options such as cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.

