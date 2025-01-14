During this season, few people have escaped catching a virus or cold. Luckily, there are natural remedies and foods that help us feel better and their consumption is recommended thanks to their multiple benefits. Among them, the carrot juice with turmeric It is an excellent choice thanks to its anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties.

Benefits

The carrot It is one of the vegetables with the most benefits and best accepted in society, thanks to its flavor and texture. In addition to its best-known qualities, such as improving eye health, it has another series of interesting qualities for health. It is a great source of vitamin C that increases the body’s defenses and also stands out for its high content of fiberwhich promotes good digestion.

For its part, turmeric is a spice that has curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory, widely studied for its preventive effects against chronic diseases. This is consumed in much of the world, but few know about its properties. According to a recent study by the University of Granada, turmeric contributes to prevention of liver, kidney and neurodegenerative diseasessince it restores cell membranes and prevents lipid degeneration.

Below is a list of the benefits of this carrot and turmeric juice:

It has properties anti-inflammatory so it relieves muscle pain

so it relieves muscle pain Improves the digestion thanks to its high fiber content

thanks to its high fiber content Improves the cardiovascular health, specifically reduces blood pressure

specifically reduces blood pressure Prevents eye diseases and improves vision

Reduces the cholesterol and triglycerides

How to prepare it

Most likely, after having read the number of benefits that this carrot and turmeric juice has, you will be encouraged to prepare it. The best of all? The thing is It’s super simple and fast.

Ingredients

6 carrots

Half a teaspoon of turmeric powder

500 ml of water

1 lemon

1 pinch of black pepper

1 pinch of cinnamon powder

The first thing you should do is wash and chop the carrot into pieces. This way, when it comes to moving on to the next step, beating it will be much easier. Also add the turmeric powder, water and a pinch of black pepper to the container and beat for a minute until you obtain a homogeneous mixture.

Finally, serve the smoothie in a glass and add a touch of lemon and cinnamon for more flavor.