A study carried out by scientists at the University of Zhejiang, China, linked excessive frying in food with anxiety and depression.

The search, which can be read here, took into account a group of 140,728 individuals aged over 11 years. The conclusion was that the frequent consumption of fried foods, especially the consumption of french fries, is associated with a 12% and 7% higher risk of developing anxiety and depression.

The researchers stated that the fact is associated with the substance acrylamide, which is present in fried foods at temperatures above 120º Celsius.

“Long-term exposure to acrylamide induces anxiety and depressive behaviors through oxidative stress-mediated neuroinflammation,” the researchers point out.

“These results, both epidemiologically and mechanically, provide strong evidence to unravel the mechanism of anxiety and depression triggered by acrylamide and highlight the importance of reducing the consumption of fried foods for mental health”, he concludes.