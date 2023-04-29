Sunday, April 30, 2023
April 29, 2023
in World Europe
Social media | “Everything went wrong,” commented Twitter founder Elon Musk’s management style

According to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, who bought the messaging service, should have pulled out of the deals.

29.4. 20:07

of Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey criticizes the person who bought the messaging service and currently serves as its CEO Elon Musksay a US newspaper, among others The Washington Post and financial media Business Insider.

Users of Bluesky, the upstart social media site billed as a rival to Twitter, asked Dorsey on Friday whether Musk is the best person to lead Twitter. To this Dorsey simply replied “no”.

“Yes”, he replied to a user who called Twitter’s development sad.

Dorsey has previously been known as a friend and supporter of Musk. Just a year ago, he said that he considered Musk “the only solution he believes in”.

Now Dorsey is of the opinion that it would have been worthwhile for Musk to pay a billion dollars, or about 900 million euros, to be allowed to withdraw from the deals.

“And the government should not have forced the deal through. Everything went wrong,” he says.

However, Dorsey denies that he himself had any power in the decision to sell Twitter to Musk. He admits that he was optimistic, but in the end the decision was not in his hands, the company’s board had to sell the company to the highest bidder.

Musk himself explained his decision to buy Twitter last time Real Time With Bill Maher – on the talk show on Friday. According to Musk, Twitter was on the way to bankruptcy and he “had no options”.

Musk has made several unpopular changes to Twitter after buying the company. In addition, he has fired a large part of Twitter’s staff.

