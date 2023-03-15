The report, published by IQAir on Tuesday, measures air quality by determining the concentration of airborne pollutant particles that cause damage to the lungs, known as PM2.5 particles.

The annual study is widely cited by researchers and government organizations.

The air quality of Lahore worsened, bringing the average concentration of polluted particles to 97.4 micrograms per cubic meter, after it was at a level of 86.5 in 2021, making it the most polluted city in the world.

Hotan, the only Chinese city on the list of the 20 most polluted cities, came in second place after Lahore, with a particle concentration rate of 94.3 micrograms per cubic meter, better than its 2021 average of 101.5.

Two Indian cities ranked third and fourth, Bhiwadi, on the outskirts of Delhi, with a score of 92.7, and the capital, New Delhi, with a score of 92.6.

The World Health Organization recommends a maximum level of PM2.5 particulate matter concentration of five micrograms per cubic meter.

The average concentration rate in Chad was 89.7, while it reached 80.1 in Iraq, which became the second most polluted country.

Pakistan, two of which are among the five most polluted cities, ranked third with a score of 70.9.

The air quality in Bangladesh has improved compared to 2021, when it was ranked the most polluted country in the world. It came in fifth place in the latest report, and its particle concentration rate decreased to 65.8 from 76.9.

Although there are some of the most polluted cities in the world in India, the Asian country ranked eighth with a particulate matter rate of 53.3.

The report said that one out of every 10 people lives in an area where air pollution poses a health threat.

The US island of Guam in the Pacific Ocean has the cleanest air compared to other countries, with a concentration of particulate matter 1.3.

Australian Canberra’s air was the purest compared to the air of the rest of the world’s capitals, with a rate of 2.8.

The index is based on the use of data from more than 30,000 air quality monitors at more than 7,300 locations in 131 countries, regions and regions, according to Reuters.