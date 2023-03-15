Among the most popular manga and anime characters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba there is Shinobu Kocho, and therefore it is not surprising that she is the subject of a new illustration obtained thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

This is a work shared by the Waifu.Ai Twitter account (@waifu_jp) which currently has more than 11,000 followers. The person behind it usually creates designs based on manga and anime characters.

On this occasion, he decided to reflect the appearance of Shinobu Kocho using Stable Diffusion, a machine learning model that generates digital images and uses Artificial Intelligence routines.

These serve to interpret descriptions provided by the user and make them part of the result. Waifu.Ai doesn’t reveal the instructions she used, but the result is a performance of Kocho with a quality that borders on the realistic.

Despite the quality of this Shinobu Kocho design with Artificial Intelligence, there are some peculiar details. One of them is the color of the eyes, which in the manga and anime are purple.

But this design does not stand out for that. Likewise, the shape of the character’s body and especially the neck is very similar to other models shared by Waifu.Ai. Those are some elements that reveal that AI is not something perfect.

Who is Shinobu Kocho in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

Shinobu Kocho, inside the series of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is one of the Hashira or Pillars. That is to say, she belongs to the elite demon hunters in the story. In her case she is the Insect Pillar.

He is able to move with incredible grace and agility, just like a butterfly. Although he does not have the strength of others of his kind, he has exterminated many demons thanks to his knowledge and his sharp sword.

The latter functions as a kind of hypodermic needle, and is loaded with a deadly poison for demons. Shinobu is also someone endowed with great knowledge.

He not only knows how to create poisonous substances but also valuable remedies and medicines. It is thanks to these that he can counteract the effects caused by these creatures and used them thoroughly to save the life of Zenitsu Agatsuma and other characters.

In addition to Shinobu Kocho and Artificial Intelligence we have more anime information at EarthGamer.