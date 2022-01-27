The revenues of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from commerce and services rose, respectively, by 11.7% and 13.5% in 2021 compared to the previous year. The numbers are from the Economic Performance Index of SMEs (IODE-PMES), launched this Thursday, 27th, by Omie, a startup that offers cloud management software for about 100,000 smaller businesses in Brazil.

At the other end, the revenues of SMEs linked to agriculture fell 10.7% and to Industry, 5.9%, on the same comparative basis. Infrastructure, in turn, walked sideways, with a slight drop of 0.3%. These performances limited the consolidated result of the index, which closed practically stable in the past, falling 0.1% compared to 2020.

The study attributes the good performance of the trade and services sectors to the advance of vaccination against covid-19 in Brazil and the reopening of the economy. Experts also explain that in a challenging year for the business ecosystem, economic activity gained momentum in the second half of 2021.

When taking into account the regions of the country, the performance of small and medium-sized companies in 2021 was weak in the Southeast (0.1%) and Northeast (-2.9%). But the real financial movement of these businesses advanced in the South (+4.0%), Midwest (+2.6%) and North (+1.8%)

Omie’s analysis, which will be released monthly, is based on anonymized data on the financial transactions of accounts receivable from more than 87 thousand clients of the startup with annual revenues of up to R$ 50 million. The numbers are deflated based on the openings of the IGP-M (FGV), based on the index in force in the last month of analysis.

projections

Despite the more lasting effects of the pandemic, IODE-SMEs projections point to an advance of 1.2% in 2022, with emphasis on the Services and Agriculture sectors. “The scenario is based on the perspective of continuity of the recovery that has been observed in the labor market, made possible by the reopening of the economy with the advance of vaccination, in addition to the projection of greater control of inflation compared to the previous year”, says Felipe Beraldi, specialist in Indicators and Economic Affairs at Omie.

On the other hand, the recent rise in the Selic rate by the Central Bank tends to mitigate the expected positive effects on the activities of SMEs this year, assesses Omie.

Given this context, as negative sectoral highlights for 2022, the index again lists Industry – which should continue to suffer at the beginning of the year with the imbalance of global production chains – and, in particular, the Construction segment (which integrates the Infrastructure sector ).

