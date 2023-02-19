At least six fifth grade students from the Ernesto González Lachapelle school in Baní, Dominican Republic, had to be hospitalized urgently this week after having panic attacks. The minors claimed to have seen “the devil” in their classroom.

In videos circulating on social networks, students are seen screaming in horror at the hospital. Some with what, apparently, are pictures of seizures. Others said they were dizzy and some more are seen lying on the chairs in the waiting room. In the middle of the chaotic scene, some women appear imposing their hands and praying for the minors, as if it were a healing ritual. It all happened at the Nuestra Señora de Regla Hospital.

Spokesmen for the school explained to the local press that the incident occurred on Thursday after an unusual chaos broke out in the classroom, located on the third floor. One of the children stated that he had been touched by a witch and a girl assured, for her part, that he had seen “blonde demons”. That upset the entire school group.

However, the medical staff and psychologists who attended to the case clarified that it was, in fact, a collective hysteria that was surely manifested by anxiety and stress that minors present.

Some families, however, insist that it was a paranormal case and that there are ghosts at school.

Several fainting due to an alleged presence of an evil spirit terrified elementary school students at the Ernesto González Lachapelle school, located in the Mata Gorda community, in Baní. Several children were taken to the Ntra. Dra. De Regla hospital. pic.twitter.com/dtzANjiqvT — Hanlet Amin Marinez (@hanletlamacana) February 17, 2023

Forensic psychologist Jipsofilia Castillo Rosa explained to the program Red Hot that “it could be intoxication by substances. Another probable cause could be a shared psychotic disorder. The religious culture that is in our country could also have an influence.”

Classes at school, for now, were suspended. The school community has advanced days of prayer so that, according to what they say, any supernatural entity leaves the institution.

