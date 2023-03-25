There is outrage in the Gabriel Rene Moreno Autonomous University (UAGRM) of Bolivia after two students were recorded by the institution’s security cameras while having sex inside one of the classrooms.

According to the directors of the institution, these two people are enrolled in the university: “They are students and we have identified them, we already know who they are, but as long as the process is not carried out, we cannot advance,” said the vice-rector of the Gabriel Autonomous University. Rene Moreno (UAGRM), Reinerio Vargas.

According to local media, this video would have been recorded betweenand September and October of the year 2022however, it recently came to light to advance the investigation work.

The images show how a group of students are in a class and at the end they leave the classroom, two of them stay there, close the door and turn off the lights so as not to arouse suspicion.

The Unitel Bolivia medium managed to contact the legal advisor of the university, and assured that “we have already identified one of them, he is an active student and the corresponding disciplinary process will be initiated.”

According to the institution’s lawyer, this person would face a penalty for unseemly and obscene actss “could face a written penalty or expulsion,” he said.

