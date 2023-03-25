At the beginning of this year, Electronic Arts and lucasfilm announced that Respawn Entertainment was working on a first-person shooter set in the universe of Star Wars. Little information has been revealed since then, but it looks like the developer will be taking inspiration from some of the games from Star Wars most loved of all time.

Job postings for the game have been discovered on LinkedIn, mentioning that the first-person shooter will be inspired by Dark Forces and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II. That would seem to bode pretty well for the game, and would make a lot of fans of the game happy! Star Wars!

“In collaboration with lucasfilmThe team of Star Wars FPS is developing a new AAA FPS in the galaxy of Star Wars. Inspired by classic titles like Dark Forces and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2our story driven single player game is being developed from the ground up harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5. We are combining this inspiration and technology with the pedigree of spawn to make top notch shooters to deliver a whole new experience that our players will love,” the job postings say.

Dark Forces launched in pc in 1995 and was both a critical and commercial success. The game introduced players to the main character Kyle Katarn, as well as other new elements from the universe of Star WarsLike the Dark Troopers. The game’s popularity resulted in multiple sequels, and Dark Forces is often considered one of the best games of Star Wars never made. It remains to be seen if spawn may reach similar heights, but we hope the new game builds on the best elements of the franchise. Jedi Knight.

Of course, spawn already has a strong track record when it comes to Star Wars! The developer is responsible for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and is currently developing a sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. That game is scheduled to release in playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and pc on April 28.

Via: comic book