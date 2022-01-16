about the impact of Marc Gasol: “The impact it has Mark He is great, personally and in what he can contribute“, assures Jota Cuspinera, coach of Students, about the former Spanish international, who has turned the sock of the Girona. Until his arrival, the team was shipwrecked at the bottom of the table (15th) with only two wins in nine games, a balance that took the coach ahead CarlesFramework and raised to Jordi Sargatal. With Mark, three wins in a row with overwhelming authority individually: 17.3 points and 11.7 rebounds for a PIR of 30.7 in 25 minutes on average. And also in the collective: the victories have been by a margin of 24.7 points.